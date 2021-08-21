Pattaya civic groups meet Nongprue mayor to advance humanitarian service

Members of the various NGOs and Humanitarians organizations in Pattaya paid a courtesy call on Nongprue mayor Winai Inpitak to congratulate him on being elected as mayor of Nongprue sub-district recently.

The groups discussed furthering close cooperation in humanitarian projects for the benefit and wellbeing of the underprivileged adults and children in the community.







The civic groups included the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand), Mercy Center Pattaya, Baan Jing Jai Foundation, Hand to Hand Foundation, Women, Child and family Protection Center, Anti Human-Trafficking and Child Protection Center, Beginnings Foundation and the Fountain of Life.























