Pattaya civic groups meet Nongprue mayor to advance humanitarian service

By Pattaya Mail
Members of the Pattaya civic groups present a basket of flowers to Nongprue mayor Winai Inpitak during their goodwill visit to the municipality.

Members of the various NGOs and Humanitarians organizations in Pattaya paid a courtesy call on Nongprue mayor Winai Inpitak to congratulate him on being elected as mayor of Nongprue sub-district recently.

The groups discussed furthering close cooperation in humanitarian projects for the benefit and wellbeing of the underprivileged adults and children in the community.



The civic groups included the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand), Mercy Center Pattaya, Baan Jing Jai Foundation, Hand to Hand Foundation, Women, Child and family Protection Center, Anti Human-Trafficking and Child Protection Center, Beginnings Foundation and the Fountain of Life.

Radchada Chomjinda. Director of the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) speaks to Mayor Winai Inpitak of behalf of the visiting civic groups.









