Thai Customs Department will launch online tax compensation system in September

Thailand’s Customs Department reports that its online payment system has been completed and the digital tax compensation system is set to begin on September 21st.

Department Director-General Patchara Anuntasilpa said the digital tax compensation system provides an electronic coupon which traders can use at their convenience.







Importers and exporters can receive the e-coupons via an online channel from next month.

He said the system should reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission between the public and customs officials. The department has already adopted electronic payment for many of its other processes, including the issuance of import permits for some products.



Mr. Patchara added that the department deploys X-ray and artificial intelligence systems to analyze products in containers, to determine if they match the declarations made by exporters and importers. (NNT)























