New Zealander arrested for 6 years overstay in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration Police using street-level x-ray scanning to identify suspicious activities in Pattaya, identified and arrested a male foreign national matching the description of a suspected lawbreaker.

The foreigner was confronted in front of Seven Eleven on Jomtien Beach Road on May 10. The man was unable to produce the necessary documentation to verify his legal status in Thailand. Subsequently, he was escorted to the Pattaya Immigration Police Station for further processing.







Grant Douglas Corrin, a 60-year-old from New Zealand, admitted to overstaying his visa by 2,173 days. He confessed to evading authorities for more than five years by adopting a strategy of remaining indoors during daylight hours and only venturing out at night for essential purchases, in an attempt to avoid law enforcement detection.

Corrin was informed of the charges against him by immigration officers and was transferred to the Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings. His deportation is imminent as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in Pattaya and discourage individuals from flouting visa regulations.









The new daily x-ray detection tactics in Pattaya was introduced by Pol. Col. Naphatpong Khotsitsuriyamani, Superintendent of Chonburi Provincial Immigration Police, to enhance safety and combat cross-border criminal activities. This strategic initiative targets foreign nationals without visas, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those engaged in activities detrimental to Thai employment opportunities.





































