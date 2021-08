Members of the Rotary Club of Dolphin Pattaya International led by President Chanunda Kongphol organized another food distribution activity at the Bali Hai Pier on August 16.

With the support of President Martin Cooke of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard and Easy World, members of both the clubs distributed 800 sets of dried food to people who are in financial trouble due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Rotarians and friends also distributed hygiene face masks to the general public.