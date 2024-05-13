Squirrel sparks fire on electric pole in Sriracha industrial estate

SRIRACHA, Thailand – On the morning of May 12, a fire broke out on an electric pole in Sriracha District believed to have been caused by a squirrel climbing up the pole and triggering a short circuit. The flames engulfed power and communication cables, posing a threat to nearby properties.

Local residents promptly alerted fire-fighters, who contained the blaze and cut off power to the affected area to prevent further damage. No injuries were reported, and authorities are assessing the extent of the damage and conducting repairs.





































