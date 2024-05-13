Torrential rainstorm wreaks havoc in Sriracha district

SRIRACHA, Thailand – Sriracha District found itself in the grip of chaos as a relentless torrential rainstorm, accompanied by fierce winds, battered the region from the early hours of May 11. The deluge resulted in widespread flooding, causing havoc in several areas and disrupting normal life for residents.







The extreme weather conditions led to severe waterlogging, exacerbating drainage issues and causing water to spill onto roads, rendering many impassable. Disaster prevention and mitigation officers, in conjunction with rescue units, mobilized resources to assist affected individuals.







Among the hardest-hit areas were Soi Sutsakorn and Soi Kaokilo 21 in Surasak Road, where floodwaters reached alarming levels, effectively cutting off access to and from the community, leaving residents stranded in their homes. To alleviate the crisis, emergency teams enacted immediate measures, including the temporary closure of traffic to clear debris and unclog drainage systems.





































