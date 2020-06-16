Pattaya City very cloudy with widespread thundershowers, heavy rains

Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part

Very cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and about 2 meters in thundershowers.







During 16 – 17 June, scattered to fairy widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rain.

During 18 – 22 June, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr.

Wave height about 1 meter and above 2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 32-36°C.











