Thailand ranks 2nd in global COVID-19 recovery index (GCI)

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked Thai people of all sectors for their discipline and resilience in coping with and fighting against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic despite all the consequential plights, as a result of which Thailand has been ranked 2nd in the global COVID-19 recovery index (GCI), and 1st in Asia. CGI has been developed by PEMANDU Associates, in collaboration with Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and the Sunway Group to rank 184 countries on how well they are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Index, Thailand received 83.24 out of 100 points, a notch behind Australia (86.30 points.)







According to the developer, Global COVID-19 Index (GCI)’s Severity and Recovery Indexes have a weightage of 70% for two parameters that are dynamic and changing daily, which is, confirmed cases per population, and proportionate death rate due to COVID-19. The remaining 30% consist of static scores derived from the Global Health Security Index (GHS), an initiative led by the Johns Hopkins University that was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. (Thaigov.go.th)











