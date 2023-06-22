Pattaya city swiftly repairs traffic lights and water pipe issues

Pattaya City Councillor Dilok Thongnak, swiftly responded to public complaints about two significant issues in the city. One was the malfunctioning traffic lights at the Central Pattaya Road intersection and the second, a damaged water pipe in Arunothai Alley.







Concerns were raised about the malfunctioning traffic lights, which posed a potential risk to pedestrians crossing the busy intersection. Dilok worked with the city’s engineering staff to conduct thorough inspections and repairs, ensuring the safety and smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicles. The traffic lights were successfully restored to working order, alleviating public concerns.







Simultaneously, Dilok also addressed a broken water pipe near the entrance curve of LK Condo in Soi Arunothai. This issue had the potential to affect the water supply in the area. Dilok promptly alerted the local authorities of the Provincial Waterworks Authority, initiating coordination efforts to resolve the problem.















