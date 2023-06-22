Pattaya celebrates International Day of Yoga, embracing unity and well-being

In a vibrant celebration of the International Day of Yoga, the city of Pattaya came alive as residents and visitors gathered at Bali Hai Pier for an invigorating yoga session. The event, organized by the Indian Association of Pattaya in collaboration with local authorities, showcased the universal appeal of yoga and its positive impact on physical and mental well-being.

Led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, the opening ceremony emphasized the importance of yoga in promoting overall wellness. Participants included his secretary, Poomphipat Kamolnat, Laxman Singh, President of the Indian Association of Pattaya, and Yoga Master Shri Sanjiv Chaturvedi Ji along with members of the Indian community.







The International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21, was initially proposed by Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. This significant day highlights yoga’s role in fostering unity and balance, coinciding with the Summer Solstice or the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Enthusiastic yogis from diverse backgrounds came together to engage in various yoga poses and meditation exercises. The ambiance was one of tranquility and unity as participants immersed themselves in the practice, focusing on physical postures, controlled breathing, and mental relaxation.







Mayor Poramet expressed gratitude to the Indian Association of Pattaya for their efforts in promoting yoga and cultural exchange. He recognized the global popularity of yoga and its profound impact on overall well-being.

The event served as a testament to the universal appeal of yoga, transcending boundaries and bringing people together in pursuit of a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. As the sun set over the Gulf of Thailand, participants concluded the yoga session with a sense of rejuvenation and inner peace, highlighting both the physical and mental benefits of the practice.

Pattaya reaffirmed its commitment to promoting holistic practices that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. The success of this year’s International Day of Yoga celebration paved the way for future events that foster wellness, unity, and cultural exchange in the city.



























