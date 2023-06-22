Young Thai star Anpan to feature in Pattaya music video

Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, met with Mr. Cheolsik Kim, the producer from Cho Co Entertainment of 225 Creation Event and Production House Company, who sought permission for a music video shoot in Pattaya. The meeting held with city management officials on June 20, aimed to secure approval for filming at various scenic tourist attractions.







The proposed music video would feature Anpan, a talented 13-year-old Thai-born star, alongside Korean dancers. The locations include prominent spots in Pattaya such as Beach Road, Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier, and the Khao Phratamnak Hill viewpoint. The production company expressed its intention to showcase these significant tourist destinations and raise awareness about their appeal.



Mayor Poramet Ngampichet expressed his delight in receiving the group and emphasized Pattaya City Hall’s commitment to supporting both Thai and international influencers in promoting the city to a global audience. The collaboration aims to highlight Pattaya’s attractions and enhance its reputation as a vibrant tourist destination.







Anpan, whose real name is Anyapan Phuwasetthawat was born on June 7, 2010, and hails from Surin province. She has been honing her dancing and singing skills since the age of 7. Anpan finds inspiration in Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK, considering her as her idol.

The upcoming music video shoot promises to be endeavor, combining the talents of Anpan, the Korean dancers, and the stunning backdrops of Pattaya’s renowned tourist spots.















