Pattaya City strengthens security partnership with Pattaya police

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, formalized their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at Pattaya City Hall on May 14. This move aims to strengthen cooperation under the National Police Act of 2024, following the directive from the National Council for Peace and Order.

The MOU signifies a strategic alliance between local administrative bodies and the Royal Thai Police to uphold public order and ensure the safety of residents and tourists in Pattaya. By tailoring responses to community-specific requirements, this partnership addresses local needs effectively.







Through joint planning and the development of integrated security projects, the agreement seeks to establish a unified approach to maintaining peace and security. A crucial aspect of this initiative is the creation of a network of local community members in partnership with the Pattaya City Police Station, which will support crime prevention and law enforcement efforts, enhancing overall public safety.

Mayor Poramet stated, “The overarching objective of this collaboration is to enhance the well-being of local residents, communities, as well as Thai and foreign tourists, instilling confidence and a sense of security around the clock. By fostering this collaborative effort, Pattaya City aims to further solidify its reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for all.”





































