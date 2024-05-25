Traffic congestion in Soi Arunothai, Central Pattaya irks community

PATTAYA, Thailand – Members of the Arunothai Community led by Amnuay Muangthong convened in Nok Kao Alley, off Central Pattaya Road, to address the on-going traffic congestion issues at the intersection. This action followed numerous complaints about heavy traffic every day, most especially during weekends, festivals, and school commute times.

The primary cause of the congestion was identified as illegal parking at intersection corners, which narrows the roads and leads to significant traffic jams, particularly at the four-way intersection during rush hours.







To resolve this issue, community leaders coordinated with the Pattaya Traffic and Transportation Department and the Special Affairs Department of Pattaya City Council. Their plan includes increasing the number of no-parking signs and enforcing stricter penalties for violators. Additionally, they intend to implement measures to manage traffic more effectively during peak hours and festivals to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow for residents.





































