Pattaya City sign to undergo major renovation ahead of International Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is set to receive a facelift as Mayor Poramet has ordered a complete renovation of the iconic PATTAYA CITY sign. This significant upgrade aims to have the sign fully refurbished in time for the upcoming International Fireworks Festival (Nov 29-30).









The PATTAYA CITY sign, a beloved landmark and a popular photo spot for tourists, has fallen into disrepair after years of use. Recognizing its importance, the city administration has allocated a budget for the renovations and hired contractors to begin the work. The project commenced on October 1, and is expected to be completed within 150 days.





The renovation will include fresh orange paint to retain its original color scheme and new LED lighting arranged in three lines around the letters, enhancing its visibility and appeal. This upgrade is part of a broader effort to enhance the city’s image and attract more visitors.

In addition to the PATTAYA CITY sign renovation, plans are also underway to improve the signage at Walking Street in South Pattaya, further beautifying the area and boosting its tourist-friendly atmosphere.





































