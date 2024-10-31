Pattaya City officials provide wheelchairs to bedridden patients

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn visited the area near Soi Phothisan in north Pattaya to deliver wheelchairs to bedridden patients On October 30. He was accompanied by Capt. Kanrapha Mukdasanit, Director of the Pattaya Public Health and Environment Bureau, along with relevant staff members.









The city of Pattaya has been implementing a continuous home healthcare program through the Pattaya Hospital, providing proactive health services to the community. This initiative includes a “multidisciplinary team” that conducts health screenings and assesses the needs for assistive devices, offering these services free of charge to vulnerable groups, including the disabled, elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

During the visit, the team encountered a bedridden patient, Ms. Sombat Kumkaew, living at house in Moo 5, Naklua. Due to age-related health issues, she has lost the strength in her legs and is unable to stand or walk. Recognizing her challenges, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak provided a wheelchair and shared his personal funds to purchase a portable toilet chair to enhance her daily comfort. He also recommended physical therapy exercises to help prevent further muscle weakness.









For other bedridden patients in the area who require assistive devices, they can contact Pattaya Hospital during business hours.





































