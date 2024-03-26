Pattaya city retrieves neglected pontoons from north Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials retrieved discarded floats from a private entrepreneur on Krating Lai Beach in north Pattaya after residents questioned the legality of utilizing government property for commercial purposes. They complained that a businessman, who rents out space for flea markets and food stalls, repurposed the discarded pontoons owned by the city for decoration and leisure.

Manot Nongyai, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya City together with city officials inspected the area on March 25, where they retrieved 60 damaged and discarded pontoons piled up in the forest, with some found in private areas near Krating Lai Beach, previously a forested area adjacent to Pattaya’s sea rescue zone.







Boonchuay Bunkhuntot, a local food and drink shop owner, clarified that the floats were already damaged and neglected by the city for a very long time, and were repurposed solely as chairs for customers who came to the market for shopping and eating.

Manot assured the public that private businesses using the floats would not face legal repercussions, attributing the situation to a misunderstanding regarding the use of government property.



































