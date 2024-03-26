Barry Kenyon provides the latest update on the Trends and Requirements at Thai Immigration

PATTAYA, Thailand – On March 13th, 2024, Barry Kenyon, a familiar face who had previously addressed the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) on the intricacies of Thai immigration, has entered a phase of semi-retirement. Despite this, he remains actively engaged as a foreign adviser to a group of Thai lawyers, offering his wealth of knowledge and experience in navigating the complex legal landscape of Thailand. Additionally, Barry had established himself as a prominent contributor to the internet edition of Pattaya Mail, where he delved into various topics of interest to expatriates, with a particular focus on Thai immigration issues.







During his presentation to the Club, Barry took the members on a comprehensive journey through the ever-evolving practices of the Thai Immigration Bureau. He provided updates on crucial procedures such as address registration (TM47 and TM30), shedding light on the latest requirements and regulations that expatriates needed to adhere to in meeting the registration requirements.

Furthermore, Barry offered valuable insights into obtaining one-year extensions of stay, an essential aspect for those wishing to prolong their time in the Kingdom of Thailand. One of the highlights of Barry’s presentation was his detailed overview of alternative visa options, including the highly coveted Elite visa and the recently introduced 10-year Long Term Residence Visa. With his in-depth knowledge of these visa categories, Barry guided his audience through the eligibility criteria and application processes, helping them understand the potential benefits and implications of each option.







In addition to discussing procedural matters, Barry tackled some of the more complex and contentious issues facing expatriates in Thailand. He explored the intricate relationship between farang income tax and immigration regulations, offering valuable advice on navigating the often-murky waters of tax compliance for foreigners living in the country.

Moreover, Barry provided his perspective on the significant shifts in the tourism landscape, particularly the collapse of tourist visas not only in Thailand but also across the wider Asian region. He analyzed the implications of these developments for expatriates and travelers alike, highlighting the need for adaptability and foresight in the face of evolving immigration policies and global uncertainties.







Overall, Barry Kenyon’s presentation served as a comprehensive guide to the ever-changing terrain of Thai immigration, offering members valuable insights and practical advice to navigate this complex regulatory environment with confidence and clarity. To view his presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Mi8OVxVIug. Also, the PCEC’s website has a wealth of information on Thai Immigration requirements at https://pcec.club/Thai-Immigration/.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events and then called on George Wilson to conduct the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.









































