Doc Martyn shares insights on medical diagnostics with Pattaya City Expats Club

By Pattaya Mail
“Doc” Martyn Green points to one of his slides showing diagnostic test results pointing out that while individual results may appear normal, certain results shown when taken together provide a clue as to a possible condition that needs further examination.

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 10, 2024, Dr. Martyn Green, affectionately known as “Doc Martyn,” drew upon his extensive 40 years of medical experience to share insights with his Pattaya City Expats Club audience on how to understand what is meant by various diagnostic methods for identifying medical conditions. He has previously spoken to the Club on Medical Mistakes, Surviving the Medical System in Thailand, and Managing Pain.



He is a retired Doctor, BM, BS, BMedSci (Honors), FRACGP (Fellowship of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners accredited by the Australian Medical Council). He also has a diploma in Clinical Hypnosis from the University of Nottingham.

Now living in Thailand, he has created “Club Medical Pattaya” offering medical second opinions. He also offers medical advice through publication of his “medical bytes.” He notes that he is retired and is not registered to practice medicine in Thailand. However, since retiring, he does offer to provide free second opinions.

During a planned extensive period devoted to audience members asking any questions they may have on medical issues, “Doc” Martyn Green listens to a question as a member of the audience asks their question before responding.

His presentation began with several slides displaying aspects of certain conditions which he then explained what these medical terms meant; These conditions included Frontotemporal Dementia (damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain), Helicobacter Pylori (can cause open sores called peptic ulcers as well as stomach cancer), and Barrett’s Esophagus (tissue that is similar to the lining of your intestine replaces the tissue lining your esophagus which may develop a rare cancer called esophageal adenocarcinoma).



He then displayed several slides showing various diagnostic test results, noting that while individual results may appear normal, when taken together, they can disclose conditions that need further investigation and evaluation. He notes that when giving second opinions, those seeking his second opinion need to bring their test results with them. He will look for any conditions that their doctors may have missed and recommend additional testing they should seek.

MC Ren Lexander provides the PCEC’s Certificate of Appreciation to “Doc” Martyn Green for another interesting and enlightening presentation on medical matters.

In conclusion, he presented slides showing screening tests you should take after reaching the age of 60. In doing so you should talk to your doctor about what tests you need, based on your current health and family history. After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming PCEC events which was then followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view Doc Martyn’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=De7MveEYPBI. His Facebook page can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/doc.martyn.180/.

MC Ren Lexander stands by with a microphone to be used by those in the audience wishing to ask questions. Slides list the various components as health assessment, including health screenings and their frequency for those who are still healthy in their 60s. Based on your current health and family history, you should talk to your doctor about other tests they you may need.
















