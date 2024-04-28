Doc Martyn shares insights on medical diagnostics with Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 10, 2024, Dr. Martyn Green, affectionately known as “Doc Martyn,” drew upon his extensive 40 years of medical experience to share insights with his Pattaya City Expats Club audience on how to understand what is meant by various diagnostic methods for identifying medical conditions. He has previously spoken to the Club on Medical Mistakes, Surviving the Medical System in Thailand, and Managing Pain.







He is a retired Doctor, BM, BS, BMedSci (Honors), FRACGP (Fellowship of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners accredited by the Australian Medical Council). He also has a diploma in Clinical Hypnosis from the University of Nottingham.

Now living in Thailand, he has created “Club Medical Pattaya” offering medical second opinions. He also offers medical advice through publication of his “medical bytes.” He notes that he is retired and is not registered to practice medicine in Thailand. However, since retiring, he does offer to provide free second opinions.

His presentation began with several slides displaying aspects of certain conditions which he then explained what these medical terms meant; These conditions included Frontotemporal Dementia (damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain), Helicobacter Pylori (can cause open sores called peptic ulcers as well as stomach cancer), and Barrett’s Esophagus (tissue that is similar to the lining of your intestine replaces the tissue lining your esophagus which may develop a rare cancer called esophageal adenocarcinoma).







He then displayed several slides showing various diagnostic test results, noting that while individual results may appear normal, when taken together, they can disclose conditions that need further investigation and evaluation. He notes that when giving second opinions, those seeking his second opinion need to bring their test results with them. He will look for any conditions that their doctors may have missed and recommend additional testing they should seek.

In conclusion, he presented slides showing screening tests you should take after reaching the age of 60. In doing so you should talk to your doctor about what tests you need, based on your current health and family history. After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming PCEC events which was then followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view Doc Martyn’s presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=De7MveEYPBI. His Facebook page can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/doc.martyn.180/.



































