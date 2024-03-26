Jomtien beach parking violators face 15-day shutdown

In response to mounting grievances from residents and tourists, the Pattaya Municipal Office has initiated a strict campaign against beach chair rental operators who illegally block parking spaces. The recent crackdown focused on the unauthorized reservation of public parking spaces, notably along Jomtien Beach, by operators seeking personal gain or customer convenience.







Following exhaustive investigations, municipal officials uncovered numerous instances of unauthorized parking space reservations. Consequently, the city has ordered three implicated operators on Jomtien Beach to suspend operations for 15 days, effective from March 25 to April 8. This penalty, a stark warning for their initial transgression, aims to deter future parking regulation violations. The municipality emphasizes the necessity of such measures to uphold order and impartiality in public parking areas, ensuring equitable access for all residents and visitors.







The crackdown has garnered widespread support from residents and tourists, who commend authorities for addressing the issue of illegally blocking of parking spaces. They express optimism that this measure will deter other operators from similar infractions in the future.

The Pattaya Municipal Office urges residents and visitors to report any further instances of unauthorized parking space blockages on Jomtien and Pattaya beach roads to City Hotline 1337.































