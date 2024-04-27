Pattaya Prowl: No hospital on horizon

No chance the 1 million sqm Hospital City by Mabrachan Lake will be opening any time soon. The 2021 timetable promised phase one would be open by the end of 2024. It’s a project of the Eastern Economic Corridor, with partners, and is designed to be a huge, high-tech medical complex and resort rather than just a traditional hospital. Apparently, the difficulties in securing the foundation in the shifty sand are proving trickier than anticipated. ‘Nuff said.







֍ The new Maggie May gentleman’s club, opposite Sharples’ fish and chips in Jomtien, is making its mark. Lots of ladies, discount cards, Guinness and even an organized pub crawl. Mosey on over.

֍ Get eight hours of beauty sleep. Nine if you’re ugly. (Betty White from the Golden Girls).

֍ Tourist question at Loch Ness, “At what time do they feed the monster?” Sign of the times I suppose. (Courtesy of Roger Crutchley).

֍ Three bottles for 200 baht at Happy Hour, 5-8 pm, on offer at Best Bar in Supertown, located in the mostly gay Jomtien Complex.

֍ Remember all that publicity last month about the price of retail wine about to fall steeply in Thailand’s supermarkets? A word to the wise: don’t believe all you read.

֍ Latest reports on the new Las Vegas beer bar complex, Soi Diana, say the open location is doing well, especially on weekends. If that’s your scene, hit it.

֍ Brits who miss home-cooked food, from gutbuster breakfasts to beer-battered fish and chips, are very loyal to Nicky’s on Soi Buakhao.









֍ After all these years, it’s hardly surprising that the immigration has got rid of the TM6 entry form at borders as well as at airports. Most of the scribbled addresses by weary travellers were unreadable in any case. A case of TIT (This is Thailand).

֍ I was very disappointed when I attended my first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. I already knew everybody there.

֍ 7 A Side Football at Planet Stadium on Friday 3 May at 7 pm. Make up your own teams. Contact [email protected]

֍ The cheapest beer in town could be Bar 39 at Tree Town which has a special price of 39 baht (6-8 pm) and 49 baht (8-9 pm). Discounts on firewater too. I’ll keep you posted.







֍ People say I go out of my way to p*ss people off but, frankly speaking, it’s not out of my way at all.

֍ Tallulah Bankhead on being told there was no toilet paper. “Well, do you have two fives for a ten?”

֍ The popular Natan’s restaurant in Jomtien is taking a long Songkran break. 17 April to May 5. Now you know.

֍ Thursday night 7.30 pm is quiz night at Hemingway’s Lakeside. Eggheads and trivia lovers alike take note.









֍ A reader complains she bought a book online, “How to avoid scams on the internet”, but three months later it hasn’t arrived. Any comment would be superfluous.

֍ A reader asks where to find free-flow wine. Movenpick Siam Hotel offers that and a luxurious cold cuts and cheese platter for 1,290 baht++. In operation every Wednesday 6-10 pm in the Red Coral lounge.

֍ Beware the minibuses at Bangkok’s Ekkamai offering transport to Pattaya in competition with scheduled bus services. Some of the minibuses take an hour longer to get here as they pick up and drop off passengers en route. (Warning from Stickman).

