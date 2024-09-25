Pattaya City provides free flu vaccinations to high-risk residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 24, Pattaya City organized a mobile public health service at Jomtien Beach, offering free flu vaccinations to local residents. This initiative is part of the city’s annual Influenza Vaccination Campaign for 2024, which aims to protect vulnerable populations by targeting seven high-risk groups:







1) Pregnant women (4+ months).

2) Children aged 6 months to 2 years.

3) Elderly individuals aged 65 and over.

4) Individuals with chronic diseases (e.g., COPD, asthma, heart disease, diabetes).

5) Individuals with brain disabilities who cannot care for themselves.

6) Individuals with thalassemia or weakened immune systems (including HIV-positive individuals with symptoms).

7) Obese individuals (weight over 100 kg or a BMI of 35+)

The primary goal of the campaign is to improve public access to health services and build herd immunity, especially among high-risk groups, to prevent seasonal flu outbreaks. This effort aligns with Pattaya City’s commitment to safeguarding public health through vaccination initiatives.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the upcoming flu vaccination sessions, which are offered free of charge. Attendees are asked to bring their ID cards for verification. For more information, residents can contact the Pattaya Public Health Department at 094-458-6493 during office hours or reach the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, available 24/7.





































