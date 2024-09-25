Revamped Koh Larn Island reservoir aims to boost water reliability

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 22, a team from Pattaya City conducted an inspection of the ongoing renovation project for the Haad Samae Beach reservoir on Koh Larn Island. The initiative aims to enhance the reservoir’s capacity to prevent and mitigate natural disasters, ensuring a reliable water supply for the local community.







The project is backed by an approved budget of 7.5 million baht from Pattaya City, with the VG Joint Venture winning the contract valued at 7.41 million baht. The primary goal is to renovate the deteriorated reservoir, which has suffered from long-term neglect and has not been dredged, leading to significantly reduced storage capacity.

Banjong Buntoonprayuk, Deputy Chairman of Pattaya City Council, commented on the project’s progress, stating, “Significant progress has been made. We expect this renovation will allow the reservoir to serve as an essential water reserve. It will provide vital resources to combat droughts and benefit the local community on Koh Larn.”





































