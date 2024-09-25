Contractor fined for delays in Pattaya’s Bali Hai pier walkway roof project

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya’s project to construct a 310 metre roof over the walkway at Bali Hai Pier is nearing completion as of September 24. This initiative aims to enhance the experience for both residents and tourists by providing protection from sun and rain. The project, budgeted at 8.8 million baht, is being executed alongside necessary repairs to the pier’s structural foundation.







Despite the positive intentions behind the project, the installation of the roof faced delays, causing the contractor to miss the original completion deadline of March. Consequently, the contractor has incurred fines from the city for the hold-up.

Currently, work on the roof, ceiling panels, and lighting system is progressing smoothly. The project is being implemented in sections, each covering a 100-meter stretch of the walkway, which allows for organized and efficient construction.

If no further obstacles arise, officials anticipate that the construction will be completed within the next two months. The design of the roof features a wave-like structure that complements the seaside theme of the pier. Additionally, galvanized steel is being used instead of stainless steel to keep costs manageable and maximize the project’s budget.

