Pattaya City prepares for new entertainment venue hours

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials met with a committee from the central government on December 1 to discuss issues related to entertainment venues and to prepare for the implementation of the new policy that extended the legal operating night entertainment services until 4 a.m.

The committee, led by Katthiya Sawasdipol, Chairperson of the Committee, came to Pattaya to inspect the city’s readiness to comply with the government’s policy if the new entertainment venue hours took effect. The policy, which became effective on December 15, applied to hotels and to entertainment venues located in Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, and Koh Samui.







The meeting, which was held at the Pattaya City Hall, was attended by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul, heads of government departments, and representatives from various relevant agencies.

The committee recommended that venue operators strictly adhere to the existing legal operating hours, particularly in designated quiet zones. In line with this, Pattaya put forth a proposal to close all entertainment venues by 2 a.m. in specified zones and midnight in quiet zones, aiming to curb businesses from exceeding the prescribed operating hours. Additionally, the committee delved into discussions regarding the legal drinking age, contemplating whether the age requirement for workers in entertainment venues should be raised from 18 to 20 years old.







To address issues of unlicensed entertainment venues, the committee reviewed and adjusted penalties, with the intention of discouraging illegal operations. Furthermore, concerns about potential corruption involving government officials soliciting bribes from venues lacking proper licenses were discussed. The committee actively explored strategies to mitigate such risks and ensure the fair enforcement of regulations. The overarching goal of the meeting was to establish regulatory measures that were in sync with the circumstances at that time and to safeguard against any exploitation of government officials.







Following the meeting with municipal leaders, the committee engaged with business owners in the entertainment industry in Pattaya to gather their insights. This comprehensive approach aimed to create regulations that aligned with the situation at that time, including drugs, weapons, underage, tourist safety, and to establish mechanisms to prevent exploitation of government officials.



























