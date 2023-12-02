PM expresses hope for Tesla investment in Thailand

The Prime Minister of Thailand has expressed optimism regarding the potential investment by Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, in Thailand.

This aspiration follows his recent tweet on social media platform X, where he mentioned a conversation with senior officials from Tesla. He revealed that over 2 million Cybertruck models have been pre-ordered, the highest for any Tesla model.







The Prime Minister had the opportunity to experience the Cybertruck during a visit to Tesla’s factory. He concluded his tweet by expressing hope for Tesla’s assembly operations to commence soon in Thailand.

This statement came after the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States for the APEC Summit earlier this month.







Subsequently, Chai Wacharonke, the Government Spokesperson, clarified the Thai government’s efforts to attract Tesla to invest in Thailand. Chai said, since taking office, the Prime Minister has held two discussions with Tesla, the first being on September 20th, during the UNGA meeting in New York.

These talks included a virtual meeting with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and other Tesla executives, focusing on clean energy initiatives. The Prime Minister is confident that the goals of the Thai government and Tesla align in prioritizing environmental sustainability for a better future. The Thai government is ready to support Tesla’s investment in the country and is hopeful for increased collaboration. (NNT)



























