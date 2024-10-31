Officials conduct beach cleanup at Katinglai Beach amid ongoing waste management concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Natural Resources and Environment Office launched a cleanup operation at Katinglai Beach in North Pattaya, addressing the significant amount of debris that had washed ashore on October 30. The initiative highlights the local government’s commitment to maintaining clean and safe beaches for residents and tourists alike.









Community members expressed their appreciation for the diligent work of city officials, noting that their efforts are making a positive impact. However, concerns were raised about ongoing waste management challenges, particularly on Koh Larn, where issues related to stray dogs and littering persist. Residents urged local authorities to extend their cleanup efforts to this area, especially on beaches like Samae Beach, which are reportedly suffering from waste and dog waste accumulation.





The local government’s proactive approach to environmental stewardship has garnered positive feedback from citizens, with many encouraging officials to continue their efforts and maintain this level of commitment to the community’s well-being.





































