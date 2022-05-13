Pattaya City Hospital seeks higher government level quality rating

Healthcare Accreditation Institute inspectors assessed Pattaya City Hospital for the quality of its medical care.

HAI Pharmacist Poramin Weeraanantawat led the May 10 delegation to the Soi Buakhao facility where they were met by Pattaya City Manager Pramote Tubtim and hospital staff.



Pramote said the HAI was there for not only a quality assessment, but to offer recommendations on international health and sanitation standards.

The assessment has been done annually since 2016 during which time it moved from the lowest Level 1 rating to Level 2. The hospital’s goal this year is to move up to Level 3.







HAI quality ratings are based on cooperation of personnel in the organization in continuous learning development and self-development and assessment.































