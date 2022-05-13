Pattaya gearing up for expected 300,000 tourists a month to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects at least 300,000 European and Asian tourists to visit the country each month through September.

TAT Gov. Yuthasak Supasorn said Thailand attracted 444,039 tourists in the first three months of the year, generating 34.2 billion baht in revenue.



The top 5 markets were Europe (265,888 tourists with 21.9 billion baht revenue), East Asia (85,362 tourists with 4.7 billion baht in revenue), Southeast Asia (45,471 tourists and 2.1 billion baht), Northeast Asia (39,891 tourists and 2.5 billion baht and the Americas (33,875 tourists and 2.7 billion baht).







TAT predicts that the cancellation of the “Test & Go” entry scheme on May 1 will spur an increase in visitors with no fewer than 300,000 arrivals monthly from May through September. In the fourth quarter, TAT is betting on a million arrivals a month.

































