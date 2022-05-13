Macho man beats up Pattaya motorbike taxi who insulted girlfriend

A motorcycle-taxi driver was injured when he was assaulted by a man who didn’t take kindly to his girlfriend’s looks being criticized.

Chuchart, 52, was given first aid at the scene of the video-recorded May 10 incident at the corner of Pattaya Soi 16/1.



Witnesses and video showed Kittitat, 23, attacking the motorcycle cabbie until he fell to the ground. The attacker and a woman tried to flee the scene, but were detained by witnesses until police arrived.

What wasn’t shown on video was why Kittitat went next level on the driver. The suspect told police that Chuchart made fun of his girlfriend as they walked by. Kittitat took offense and protected the honor of his fair maiden by screaming at, and then pummeling, the middle-aged man.





































