Pattaya’s city security force has opened ten police boxes to increase safety around the city.

City hall municipal police chief Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasap said Oct. 13 that the “Fah Talai Jone Box” program aims to cut crime in high-risk locations and develop a closer relationship with the public.







The police boxes in 10 locations will be staffed around the clock. Complaints and crime reports can be filed there.

