Mike Tottenham wins a close finish

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, Oct. 12

Bangpra

Stableford

Bangpra Golf course has been in top class condition pretty much since we came back to golf. A lot of rain recently has left the course wet and obviously difficult for the mowers, so the grass on the fairways, and rough, was a little longer than normal.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The carts stayed on the path and, as there was almost no run, we played lift, clean and place. A good thing too, as there were lots of mud balls.

The greens are still very good and running truly but, because they are wet, slower than we have known.

History almost repeated when Huw Phillips handed in a score of 35 points. He won here last time but on this occasion was pipped by a playing partner in Mike Tottenham, who had the same score but won the countback.

Bill Copeland finished second to Huw back then and was in the placings again with his 32 points to take third spot.

Craig Webster seems to be in the picture regularly and has grabbed the final place on the podium with 31 points.









Winners at Bangpra

1st Place – Mike Tottenham (21) – 35 pts c/back

2nd Place – Huw Phillips (12) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Bill Copeland (11) – 32 pts

4th Place –Craig Webster (16) – 31 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Len Jones – 16 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Peter Lacey – 18 pts





The weather Monday was overcast, but the clouds were high and not much of a threat for rain. However, there was little breeze so conditions were somewhat humid.

Apart from the winners, scores were pretty poor, but then Bangpra has not been known for high Stableford scores. The wet fairways and humidity didn’t help.

Loading…

Players who normally have a cart had a tough day because there was plenty of walking to do. With the ground wet and heavy, it became quite tiring.

Our fourteen Links players enjoyed this course, as always, and are hoping the special price of 1450 baht all-in will carry through the ‘high season’. Next month might be drier as well.

P.S. Rain did come, heavy, and all the way back to Pattaya. We got lucky again.











