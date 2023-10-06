Pattaya City gives progress report on drainage systems construction

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 24 – Deputy Mayor, Manot Nongyai, provided a comprehensive update on the ongoing construction projects aimed at enhancing drainage systems on Sukhumvit Road. These initiatives are crucial for addressing persistent flooding issues within the city and are executed in two distinct phases.







The first phase centres on the construction of a drainage system along Sukhumvit Road, connecting to Klong Yang Canal near Wat Sawang Fa. This project began on Feb 16, 2023 and is scheduled to be completed on Dec 12, 2023. Presently, the installation of HDPE pipes is underway. Additionally, ongoing work involves laying approximately 340 meters of pipes, including the installation of Box Culverts near the Naklua Bridge.







The second phase encompasses the construction project for the Sukhumvit Road drainage system from Soi Phothisarn to Naklua Canal Phase 2. The project’s objective is to divert water away from the inner areas of Pattaya into Naklua Canal. Pattaya City has expedited the contractor’s work to ensure adherence to the contract, with penalties in case of non-compliance due to improved COVID-19 conditions. This project commenced on March 21, 2023 and is scheduled to be completed on March 14, 2024.







Completion of these vital projects is paramount to mitigating flooding in Pattaya. The city is vigilantly monitoring progress to ensure timely completion. Penalties will be enforced for any contractual breaches, with a commitment to restoring normal traffic conditions promptly. Addressing concerns about traffic congestion, Deputy Mayor Manot assured residents and commuters that efforts are underway to reopen traffic lanes, especially around the Esso pump station on Sukhumvit Road in Naklua.











