Pattaya mall bolsters security measures in wake of recent shootings

Pattaya, Thailand – In response to the recent tragic shootings at Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok, the Pattaya police, in collaboration with Central Festival Pattaya, undertook measures to strengthen security protocols and restore confidence among the local population and tourists. Pattaya City Police Chief, Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, and Krisana Maprangon, head of the facilities management department, joined forces to conduct a comprehensive review and enhancement of security procedures within the shopping complex.







Pol. Col. Tanapong underscored the critical importance of preparedness, prevention, and effective public communication. This involved a meticulous examination of the mall’s security systems, with a focus on access points and surveillance equipment. The objective is to ensure that security measures are not only efficient and up-to-date but also in place to enhance the immediate response to unforeseen events.

A key facet of this initiative is the improvement of public communication. Pol. Col. Tanapong emphasized the vital role of clear and detailed communication, drawing insights from past incidents. He stated, “Efficient communication is deemed essential for conveying information rapidly and effectively, facilitating a swift and coordinated response. Moreover, the Pattaya City Police have maintained a 24-hour security presence, actively collaborating with various agencies to ensure public safety in the area.”







Krisana highlighted the commitment of Central Pattaya Mall to security, stating that it closely collaborates with government agencies to guarantee the safety of customers, tourists, and employees within the shopping complex. As part of their security preparedness, Central Pattaya Mall has instituted 12 inspection points on every floor, staffed by security personnel equipped with walkie-talkies. Their responsibility is to scrutinize suspicious items before entry into the premises.

Additionally, Central Pattaya Mall has established a Control and Command (CTV) room and an emergency war room for swift coordination and response during unforeseen incidents, facilitating meetings with local police officers and mall security personnel.







Plans for joint training exercises with local police officers are in progress to enhance readiness and cooperation in effectively managing various scenarios. These measures collectively aim to ensure the safety and security of everyone within the mall, reinforcing the commitment to providing a secure environment for all visitors and staff.















