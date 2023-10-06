Pattaya City Contact Center clinches Silver at International Awards Ceremony

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 4, 2023 – In a dazzling ceremony hosted at the Aksra Theatre in Bangkok, the spotlight shone brightly on Pattaya as its Contact Center 1337 clinched the Silver Award in the “Corporate” category at The Best Contact Center Awards 2023. This esteemed event celebrated excellence in contact center services, and representatives from Pattaya, stood tall, receiving well-deserved recognition for their outstanding contributions.







The awards ceremony, attended by Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet, and Surat Thepchaitot, Director of the Office of Tourism and Sports, among other notable officials, was a testament to Pattaya’s commitment to excellence.

Organized by the Thai Contact Center Trade Association (TCCTA), a consortium spanning eight countries, including Thailand, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, the competition aimed to highlight and honor contact center operators that go above and beyond in providing exceptional service and creating lasting impressions on customers.







The TCCTA Contact Center Awards have been a beacon of recognition since 2015, fostering a culture of excellence in the contact center industry. Pattaya made its debut this year, entering the fray with its automated phone system, Pattaya Contact Center 1337. The system underwent rigorous evaluation against TCCTA’s stringent criteria, leading to Pattaya’s remarkable achievement of the “Corporate” Silver Award, a triumph that adds to the city’s well-deserved pride.







On receiving the award, Mayor Poramet proudly said, “This accolade not only signifies Pattaya’s prowess in the realm of contact center services but also underscores its commitment to raising service standards, developing staff, and delivering top-notch quality to its residents and visitors. As Pattaya Contact Center 1337 revels in its Silver Award glory, the city looks forward to further elevating its status as a paragon of excellence in customer service.”













