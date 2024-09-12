Royal Thai Navy deploys Special Forces for flood relief in Chiang Rai

SATTAHIP, Thailand – On September 11, the Royal Thai Navy’s Naval Special Warfare Command dispatched its first unit to Chiang Rai province to assist with on-going flood relief efforts. The team, which includes control and support units as well as special operations personnel, was transported by a C-130 military aircraft from U-Tapao Airport. Equipped with rigid-hull inflatable boats and tactical inflatable boats, the unit will aid local authorities in reaching flood-stricken areas.







Navy SEALs were also sent to support the Mekong Riverine Unit, as severe flooding has displaced residents and caused widespread damage to agricultural land. The operation aims to reach areas cut off by rising waters. Additionally, the Navy’s Marine Corps deployed two Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAVs) to help evacuate residents and deliver essential supplies. The AAVs, which can carry up to 25 fully armed soldiers, are ideal for navigating both land and water, making them critical to the relief efforts.

The Navy also dispatched a fleet of 20 water-pushing vessels to assist districts along the Ing River, including Pa Taet, Thoeng, Khun Tan, Phaya Mengrai, and Chiang Khong. These vessels are working to expedite the drainage of floodwaters into the Mekong River.

Rear Admiral Weerudom Muangjeen, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, stated, “Under the leadership of Admiral Adung Phanueam, we are fully committed to mitigating the impact of the floods. Our relief operations will continue until conditions improve, with additional resources on standby to provide immediate assistance.”





































