Café at Pattaya Bali Hai lighthouse faces lease scrutiny

PATTAYA, Thailand – A café situated at the Bali Hai Lighthouse is under scrutiny after raising concerns about its proper use. City officials are questioning whether the building, originally designated for public restrooms, is being used inappropriately as a café, potentially restricting community access unless patrons make a purchase.

At a city hall meeting on August 27, Pattaya Councillor Methakrit Suntharot highlighted the issue, demanding clarity on whether the space was leased correctly and expressing concerns about possible misuse.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai addressed the concerns, explaining that the area was initially managed by the Pattaya Environmental Department and was intended to serve as a public restroom and sales point for park-related items. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the auction for the space was cancelled, and the facility was closed. Fears of neglect led to the space being auctioned off later with a starting bid of 20,000 baht. The highest bid was 50,000 baht, and the winning bidder received the rights to operate a facility there.

Deputy Mayor Nongyai acknowledged that the current use of the space as a café might be inconsistent with the original lease agreement. He assured that an immediate investigation would be conducted to determine if the lease terms have been violated. If the investigation confirms a breach, the contract would be terminated, and the placement of tables and chairs outside the designated area would be prohibited, with violations leading to contract cancellation.





































