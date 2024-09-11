Pattaya hosts ‘Oktoberfest’- The largest German food and drink festival in town Sep 20-Oct 6

Indulge in delicious German cuisine and enjoy a variety of international beverages at the Pattaya Oktoberfest 2024, the largest German-themed food and drink festival in Pattaya. The festival will take place from September 20 to October 6, at the beachfront activity area on the G floor of Central Pattaya Shopping Mall. (5PM till midnight)

Join us for a fun-filled experience by the sea with a range of traditional German dishes, refreshing drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

Stay tuned for more similar festivals to be held at hotels and restaurants across the city in Sep-Oct.













































