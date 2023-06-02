Pattaya City committee initiates “Cleanliness before Dawn” campaign

The Committee for Cleanliness convened its inaugural meeting to discuss and oversee waste management strategies in Pattaya City as part of their efforts to promote the “Cleanliness before Dawn” campaign. Chaired by Chalermphon Phonlookin, Chairman of the Committee for Cleanliness and Environment, the meeting took place on May 29 and was attended by Suthee Tapnonghee, Director of the Pattaya Environmental Office, committee members, and environmental officials.







The committee reviewed the progress of waste management and addressed any challenges that had arisen. Suthee presented the waste disposal guidelines for the city, highlighting the implementation of community-based waste collection programs in various neighbourhoods by the Environmental Office.

At present, there are eight community contractors responsible for waste collection: Kho Phai Community, Thapphraya Community, Rongmaikheet Community, Huathung Community, Chumsai Community, Ton Krabok Community, Chonglom Temple Community, and Baan Krabok 33 Community.







Each contractor employs a team of seven staff members who collect and clean the waste on a daily basis, covering a round trip distance of approximately 600 meters. Additionally, private contractors have been hired to manage waste in different areas of Pattaya through annual contracts.

Currently, the total amount of community waste collected in Pattaya reaches approximately 450 tons. This waste is then transported to a waste transfer station located on Sukhumvit Soi 3, from where it is properly disposed of in Kaeng Khoi District, Saraburi Province.

As for infectious waste, the collection process has been successful, with no reported issues. Pattaya City has followed the necessary legal procedures during the 2023 fiscal year to independently manage infectious waste before sending it for disposal in Rayong Province.





















