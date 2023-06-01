Move Forward Party leader and Thai Chamber of Commerce discuss minimum wage raise

Prime Ministerial candidate from Move Forward party (MFP) Pita Limjaroenrat continues his discussions with the private sector about his party’s proposed daily minimum wage increase to 450 baht. His discussion on Wednesday (May31) with the Thai Chamber of Commerce yielded no concrete outcome despite both sides’ mutual sentiment on the need to increase minimum wages.

TCC Chairman Sanan Angubolkul revealed after the meeting that both sides share a common sentiment on the need to raise wages, but their views remain different on the appropriate rate and duration. Both sides agreed to set up a committee to follow up on the issues discussed today, which included the issue of energy prices, assistance measures for the agricultural sector, and lifelines for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).







Mr. Sanan said he is content with the clear economic measures proposed, while expressing his wish for the forming of a new government coalition to complete quickly.

He said the new government should be able to take office by September, in time for the passing of the new government budget. Any delays to this process would result in restricted disbursement, affecting the country’s economic boosting measures.







Move Forward party has campaigned for a minimum wage raise to 450 baht per day to be implemented within the first 100 days of the MFP-led administration. Mr. Pita said more talks will be held with the TCC to discuss the final rate and the appropriate timeframe for implementation.

On concerns that a higher minimum wage would drive up the prices of goods, Mr. Pita said that might not always be the case, but he was certain that a wage increase would improve people’s livelihoods.

Addressing the latest minimum wage adjustment to 350 baht per day, Mr. Pita said it was only a 5% increase compared to the 8% inflation rate. He added that workforce productivity will also need to be promoted.







The forming of new administration currently awaits formal endorsement of MPs by the Election Commission, which shall be followed by parliamentary sessions to select a house speaker and a prime minister, as well as Cabinet appointments. Many sides have called for a new government to be formed as soon as possible, in order to drive forward government budgeting and economic measures. (NNT)















