Power surge compensations and fire extinguishers for Pattaya neighbourhoods

Residents living in Sukhumvit-Pattaya Soi 46/4 in (Soi Batman) complained to Pattaya City councillor Dilok Thongnak on May 30, that while the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) was repairing the electricity distribution system in the area, an operational error occurred, leading to an excessive power surge. As a result, several electrical appliances in their households were damaged.







The PEA investigated the incident and immediately admitted to their mistake, expressing their willingness to compensate for the damages caused to the residents’ household electric appliances. They advised the residents to submit their claims at the South Pattaya PEA office to facilitate the compensation process.

Meanwhile residents of Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 21, between Soi Buakhao and Pattaya 3rd Road, expressed the need for fire extinguishers to be installed in their neighbourhood to ensure the safety and well-being of the people. They said that there is a high population density of residents and tourists in the locality, so the risk of fire was of grave concern.







In response, Councillor Dilok Thongnak in cooperation with local authorities and the Pattaya Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation installed a number of fire extinguishers at strategic points in the neighbourhood.

Residents and tourists who wish to have of fire extinguisher points for added safety in their neighbourhoods can the Pattaya Call Center at 1337 for further inquiries and assistance.















