Pattaya City cloudy with scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers May 28-31

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya City, Chonburi Province.
Weather Forecast for Pattaya City and Eastern Part
Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sakaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-29 °C. Maximum temperature 32-37 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.



During 28 – 31 May, scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rain. During 1 – 3 June, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-28°C. Maximum temperature 30-36°C. Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.
Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.
