Police officer in Korat mass shooting rampage rescue mission awarded

BANGKOK – The Command and General Staff College of Thailand (CGSC) this week held a ceremony to make an award to a model member of staff, Pol Maj Sattawat Khonchum, a former student of the CGSC training program.







He was injured while playing an important role in the operation to rescue hostages in a mass shooting rampage earlier this year at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Maj Gen Direk Deeprasert, the CGSC commander, presided over the award ceremony, attended by current CGSC students and alumni to applaud the award recipient for his bravery. (NNT)

