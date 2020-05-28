US Ambassador affirms readiness to further forge close cooperation with Thailand

At the Command Building I, Government House, H.E. Mr. Michael George DeSombre, Ambassador of the United States of America, paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on occasion of his assumption of duty as new Ambassador to Thailand. Gist of the meeting is as follows:







The Deputy Prime Minister congratulated the Ambassador for assuming the position, and thanked him for his article published online and in the newspapers, commending Thailand for its successful policy in controlling and preventing spread of COVID-19, and the country’s potential for future investment.

The US Ambassador hopes to further tighten cooperation and promote amiable investment environment for both Thai and American investors, and was of the view that Thailand is US’s important economic partner. The US has provided financial support to Thailand through United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for procurement of medical equipment to fight against COVID-19, and for Thai workers’ skill development.





In response to the US Ambassador’s query about extension of the Emergency Decree and temporary ban on all international flights to Thailand, the Deputy Prime Minister explained that the Emergency Decree remained invoked for the reasons of expediency and integrated management to ensure similar standard of COVID-19 preventive measure implementation across the country. Nevertheless, since the disease situation in Thailand has begun to ease, the Government will closely monitor the situation in June, and may further ease lockdown measures in July.

Toward the end of the meeting, both parties came to terms on close collaboration and cooperation between Thailand and the US for mutual prosperity.









