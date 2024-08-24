Pattaya City boosts efforts to improve lives of disabled residents

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is stepping up its efforts to ensure that people with disabilities receive fair treatment and are fully integrated into society. On August 23, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a crucial meeting of the Committee for the Promotion and Development of the Quality of Life for People with Disabilities at Pattaya City Hall.

“Our commitment is to create a community where all citizens, regardless of their abilities, can live happy and fulfilling lives,” stated Deputy Mayor Wuthisak. He highlighted the importance of the city’s ongoing initiatives, saying, “We must continue to push forward with our efforts to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in Pattaya.”

The meeting was attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including Pattaya city council member Wuthithorn Saengurai, heads of various governmental departments, committee members, and representatives from relevant organizations. The primary focus was on evaluating current programs and exploring new ways to support the well-being and independence of disabled individuals in the city.







Wuthithorn Saengurai emphasized the city’s long-standing commitment to this cause, noting, “Since its establishment in 2010, the Committee for the Promotion and Development of the Quality of Life for People with Disabilities has made significant strides. One of our key achievements was the introduction of the ‘Promotion and Development of the Quality of Life for People with Disabilities in Pattaya 2010’ ordinance, which has provided a strong foundation for our work.”

This ordinance has been crucial in laying out clear guidelines and procedures to ensure that people with disabilities can live independently and sustain themselves within the community. “Our goal is to create an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” added Wuthithorn.

The committee’s regular meetings are essential for assessing the progress of existing initiatives, addressing emerging challenges, and identifying new opportunities to enhance the lives of disabled residents. The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to continue upholding the rights of people with disabilities and to work towards a more inclusive and supportive Pattaya.





































