Pattaya City targets over 1,200 students in Anti-Drug Campaign

PATTAYA, Thailand – More than 1,200 students across 11 schools in Pattaya were targeted in a comprehensive anti-drug campaign aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. The initiative, now in its ninth session, featured experienced speakers and Pattaya City Police officers who trained students on the negative impact of drugs on both individuals and society, emphasizing how students can protect themselves and their communities.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening of the forum at Pattaya City School No. 9 (Wat Bodhi Samphan, Naklua) on August 23. The event focused on secondary school students in grades 7-9, aiming to equip them with the knowledge and resilience needed to make healthy choices and lead creative, drug-free lives.

“Curiosity, peer pressure, and emotional vulnerability are some of the primary reasons young people may experiment with drugs,” Mayor Poramet said. “Our goal is to educate students on these risks and provide them with the tools to resist such temptations.”

The forum is part of the “Better Pattaya” program, which seeks to eradicate smoking and drug use in schools, creating a safer environment for all students. “This initiative is not just about preventing drug use; it’s about promoting a positive and supportive school culture where students feel empowered to make good decisions,” said Dr. Pitaya Piromon, the Mayor’s Assistant Secretary.

Wisitsak Wongworachat, Head of the Anti-Drug Division, added, “By focusing on our youth, we’re taking proactive steps to secure a drug-free future for our community.” The event concluded with a strong message of unity and determination to continue the fight against drug abuse in Pattaya schools.





































