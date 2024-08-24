From Siberia to Thailand: The Sukhov family’s remarkable journey

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a captivating presentation to the Pattaya City Expats Club on August 14, Simon Carey unveiled the enthralling tale of the Sukhov family, whose odyssey from the harsh winters of Siberia to the tropical warmth of Thailand is a testament to resilience and adaptability. His talk, rich with historical anecdotes and personal discoveries, traced the family’s roots back to their affluent merchant days in Siberia, through the tumultuous times of the Russian Revolution, and their eventual settlement in Thailand.







Simon’s topic was “Pattaya & the Russian Revolution; A link through two revolutions, two civil wars, and three generations.” He told how he met the last remaining member of a Russian “White” émigré family, who lived in Pattaya and he was asked to write their family’s story. The resulting book, “The Siberians: Fire on the Ice” was published in late 2023 and has received wide international acclaim and 5 Star reviews. It is the first in a planned series of four books which follows the Sukhov family’s extraordinary tale of survival through revolution and civil war. Visit https://www.pattayamail.com/latestnews/news/simon-carey-launches-historical-novel-the-siberians-fire-on-the-ice-466106 for the Pattaya Mail article about the book.

Simon conducted extensive research, including trips to Russia, to gather information about the Sukhov family, with assistance from local historians and universities. The Sukhovs, opponents of the Bolsheviks, were forced to flee their homeland, enduring the Russian Civil War and the Battle of Barnaul. Their escape led them to Vladivostok. Then on to Shanghai, where they struggled with poverty and the need to survive in a foreign land. Post-World War II, the family’s fate took a turn for the better when they relocated to Thailand, aided by American military intelligence officer Lewis Cykman who became romantically involved with and married Vera Sukhov.

In Thailand, the Sukhovs embarked on various entrepreneurial ventures, notably in ice cream manufacturing and silk fashion, leaving an indelible mark on the local industries. Their story also intertwines with the CIA’s regional activities, as many former OSS members, including the famed Jim Thompson, were acquaintances and active in the area.

Despite facing significant challenges, including political pressures and business takeovers by influential Thai figures, the Sukhov family persevered. Their legacy in Pattaya is enduring, with contributions like the North Star Library and the final resting place of several family members at St. Nicholas Church, serving as a reminder of their remarkable journey and the indomitable human spirit.

Simon’s meticulous research and engaging storytelling brought to life a chapter of history that connects the distant lands of Russia and Thailand, highlighting the global tapestry of human experiences and the unexpected links that bind us all. To view the presentation on the PCEC’s YouTube Channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soki903njUU.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club.





































