Pattaya checkpoints to operate during rush hours

Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road checkpoints will continue to allow access to the city, but will stop vehicles to check why drivers are moving in and out of the city.

Following Wednesday’s order locking down Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Samut Sakhon, checkpoints on provincial borders will require motorists to provide government-certified travel documents to leave the five coronavirus hot zones.







Pattaya’s two checkpoints – near the Banglamung District office and Bira International Circuit – are screening people for fevers, checking for illegal aliens, and inquiring why motorists are traveling.

District Chief Amnart Charoensri said the checkpoints operate from 7-9 a.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Vans and trucks are being targeted, with officials looking for migrant workers being moved in or out of Pattaya. Also to be stopped are vehicles with non-Chonburi license plates.









