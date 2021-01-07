Thai navy delivers 3rd eastern coronavirus field hospital

On Wednesday, the Royal Thai Navy delivered a new field hospital in Sattahip to Chonburi for use in handling the province’s severe coronavirus outbreak.

Naval operations chief Adm. Teerakul Kanchana handed over the keys to the 320-bed facility at the Air and Coastal Defense Command to Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai.





ACDC commander Rear Adm. Uthai Cheevasutti is in charge of the hospital complex on 30 rai of government land, which also includes a separate administrative building.

The area is secluded and far from residential areas and secured with security cameras, intercom and internet services. It also has a wastewater-processing facility and waste disposal. The Public Health Ministry has supplied an X-ray machine for hospital use.

The hospital is one of three prepared by the navy in the East. Other facilities are at the Marine Corps headquarters in Sattahip with 174 beds, and the navy training field in Chanthaburi with 232 beds.



















