Pattaya bar organizes bicycle fun rides

With Pattaya’s bars closed, interprovincial travel banned and businesses shut down due to the coronavirus crisis, Pattaya’s expats haven’t had a lot of fun lately. Jomtien Beach’s Richmond Bar is trying to change that.







The Soi Welcome bar organizes bicycle fun rides around the Eastern Seaboard and has attracted a surprising number of people.

The latest ride to Bang Saray Jan. 24 saw 15 riders leave the Richmond Bar around 9 a.m. As the cyclists rolled down Jomtien Beach Road, the pack split into groups. Riders came from Scotland, England, the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The trek was not a race, organizers said. It was all about having fun and meeting new people with a similar interest in cycling.

Richmond owner Paul Cross brought up the rear, carrying a small supply bag of first aid supplies and tools.





Arriving at a coffee shop in Bang Saray, the group split, with some exploring their destination while others, after a break, headed back to J Bar & Restaurant on Jomtien Soi 7 for a late breakfast.

The next ride will be Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. from the Richmond Bar on Soi Welcome in Jomtien Beach. Bicycles can be rented for 100 baht including helmet. For more information, call Joy at 098-961-8599.













