Pattaya cancels solidarity rally after media apologizes for ‘sin city’ report

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an urgent meeting on July 12, the Pattaya City Council addressed growing concerns over negative media reports that have been damaging the city’s image. Council members urged the administration to engage more actively with the media to highlight Pattaya’s positive aspects.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn assured the gathering that the city administration is addressing the issue, with the Mayor of Pattaya commenting on a controversial online post to clarify matters. He stated that efforts are underway to boost morale among Pattaya residents and businesses, emphasizing the protection of Pattaya’s image through the #SAVEPATTAYA campaign across all media channels.









After the controversial report was aired on Thai Rath TV, a solidarity event, “SAVE PATTAYA,” was planned for Friday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at the multipurpose area in front of Pattaya City Hall. The event aimed to unite Pattaya residents, public and private sector organizations, business operators, citizens, and tourists to raise awareness and express dissatisfaction with the negative media coverage. However, at 1 p.m. on the same day, Thai Rath representatives apologized for the negative reporting, prompting Deputy Mayor Wuthisak to cancel the event.

The council also addressed the appointment of a new second deputy chairman to fill the vacancy left on July 1, under Section 25 of the Pattaya City Administration Act, B.E. 2542. The council unanimously elected Banjong Banthoonprayuk to succeed Wichet Nongyai as the second deputy chairman. The council’s activities division will now forward the appointment to the Chonburi provincial governor for official approval.







Additionally, the council approved a draft ordinance on parking regulations in Pattaya City. The ordinance, meticulously reviewed by the drafting committee, will be submitted to the Chonburi governor for signing and subsequent enactment. This regulation aims to maintain order in the city.

